Douglas Dipert

Douglas D. Dipert March 10, 1952 – May 12, 2017 WALKERTON - Doug D. Dipert, 65, passed away in his home with his loving family around him on Friday May 12, 2017, after a seven year battle with cancer. Born in Plymouth, Indiana on March 10, 1952, Doug was the son of Paul Vern and... Read More

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home