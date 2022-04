Marge Schnute

Family-Placed Death Notice SCHNUTE, Marge MARGE SCHNUTE We would like to share with you someone very special who we lost this week... my wife, our mother, our friend, a light of warmth. Marguerite Dawn Schnute (Ziadie) was born August 14, 1949 in New York City. She went to be with... Read More

