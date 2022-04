Hilda Lee Armstrong

Hilda Lee Armstrong was born in Kansas City, Missouri, May 25, 1920, to George and Cordelia Beatty. However, at the tender age of two, she was reared by her beloved stepfather, Randolph Hopkins. In 1936, she graduated from Lincoln High School and was an alumnus of the class of... Read More

E.S. Eley & Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc.