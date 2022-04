Zofiya "Sophie" Kedo

Zofiya ''Sophie'' Kedo, nee Percak, of Michigan City, IN, formerly of Oak Lawn, IL, beloved wife of Alexander Kedo, Jr.; loving mother of Sandra Kedo, Michigan City, IN, and Alexander Kedo III, Hillard, OH; dear grandmother of Miki and Benjamin Kedo, Hillard, OH; fond sister of... Read More