Mary Louise "Mimi" Brock (Small)

Mary Louise (Mimi) Small Brock died September 27, 2021 at NHC Oak Ridge. She was the daughter of James and Lucy Small who preceded her in death. She was born August 19, 1936 in Valdese, NC. The family moved to Oak Ridge in 1947 when Mimi was in the sixth grade. She attended Highland... Read More

PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS