Theron C. Murrell Theron C. "Bootie" Murrell, 82, of the Boyds Creek community passed away March 22, 2021. He was known as Bootie to most, a name given to him by his big sister when he was a baby. He was a long time member of Southside Baptist Church where he served faithfully. He... Read More

