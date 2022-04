S. KAY REA

S. KAY REA, 83, of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Bertha (Moore) Roe. She was born and raised in Tipton, Ind., and was a graduate of Tipton High School. Kay is survived by her husband, David. She was preceded... Read More

