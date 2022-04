Judith L. "Judy" Harman

WEST LIBERTY - Judith L. "Judy" Harman, age 84 of West Liberty, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on October 10, 2021, Judy was born on November 8, 1936, to Bick and Betty Detwiler of West Liberty, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her... Read More

Jennings Farley Funeral Home