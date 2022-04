Fred J. Shrock

Fred J. Shrock, 83, of Elkhart died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 20, 1937, in Washington, Indiana, to the late Edd and Fanny (Yoder) Shrock. He married Janet Surls on Feb. 24, 1978. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janet Shrock and seven... Read More

Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Inc. - Elkhart