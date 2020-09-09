Cindy S. Pettit

Sept. 2, 2020 - Nov. 9, 1961

PORT BYRON - Cindy S. Pettit, 58, of Port Byron, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sept. 2, 2020. Born in Syracuse on Nov. 9, 1961, Cindy was the daughter of the late Austin and Joan Spicer Simmons. A blind date turned into 37 years together, 21 of those married to her husband, Jay. She was previously employed as a medical assistant at Preventative Medicine Associates of Camillus. Cindy was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed playing softball on various leagues. She was an animal lover and was always happy to be accompanied by a furry friend. Most of all, Cindy enjoyed being around friends, family and having a good time. She had an infectious smile and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Donald "Jay" Pettit; her step daughters: Tina and Jadion; her siblings: Patty, Austin "Bill", Richard, Neil, Jackie and Dawn; numerous sisters and brothers in law, many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Samantha.

Along with her parents, Cindy was predeceased by her brothers, Tom and Dickie.

A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery for family and close friends. Donations in Cindy's memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.