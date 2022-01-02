Agnes "Aggie" Marie Matro (nee Daly)

AUBURN - Agnes "Aggie" Marie Matro (nee Daly), 85, of Auburn, NY passed away December 26, 2021.

Originally from Auburn, she and her husband lived in Hamburg and Orchard Park from 1984–2012 before returning to Auburn. Aggie returned to WNY again from 2018 until her passing.

She graduated from Port Byron High School a year early and worked in the billing office of Red Star. She later worked, and retired, from the billing department at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Aggie would call or actively visit family and friends throughout the years. She was a member of many prayer groups at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Hamburg, NY. Aggie is remembered as a very loving and supportive mother to her four daughters.

In addition to her parents James and Agnes Daly, Aggie is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Louis A Matro; her loving stepmother, Hazel Daly Hart; and her sisters, Mary Wright and Diane Ellis. She is survived by her children: Deb (Marty) Casler, Cheri (Ken) Machemer, Cindy (Joe) Schmid, and Michelle Matro; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and her siblings: Anne McClary, James Lawrence (Gloria) Daly, Nellie Jane (Robert) Mittiga, and Ted (Chrissy) Daly.

There will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Any memorial contributions may be made in Aggie's honor to the Debra Foundation for her great grandson at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/easton-dominics-journey-the-long-haul.

