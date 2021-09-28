Menu
Amanda Baart
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street
Elbridge, NY

Amanda (Barth) Baart

ELBRIDGE - Amanda (Barth) Baart, 38, born in Elbridge, NY passed away on September 24, 2021.

She is survived by her husband David Baart; daughter Kiara; son David, Jr.; her mother Diane (Mike) Thurber; her sisters: Shannon Frost and Lily Barth; and a large extended family.

She loved the outdoors, going on nature walks and had a huge heart with a lot of love for all animals.

A Celebration of Life to be announced at the discretion of the family. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 28, 2021.
Bush Funeral Home
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sonja Yates & Ronald Buck
Friend
October 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Priscilla Lee
September 30, 2021
So sorry. I have first hand experience with losing a child. I have already prayed for perpetual light to shine upon her. I also pray that God helps you deal with the loss.
James R Viccaro
Other
September 29, 2021
Diane, David, Shannon, Kiara and David Jr. I am so very, very sorry for your loss. Please know my heart aches for all of you. Love, Aunt Carolyn
Carolyn Terrill
September 28, 2021
Diane, I am so sorry for the loss of your daughter. Please know you are in my thoughts during this difficult time.
James Bellnier
Work
September 28, 2021
David an family my condolences for your loss. Sending hugs and love..
Tina Dann
Friend
September 27, 2021
Diane and family we are so sorry for your loss. Please know we will contin nue praying for you. Love to bn you all..
Sherry and Ric Bewley
Family
September 27, 2021
Diane, I'm so incredibly sorry for your loss. I think of you often. Please contact me. Sandy
Sandra Herschkorn
Work
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results