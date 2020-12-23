Ann (Annabelle) Robbins Bryant

AUBURN - Ann Bryant, 84, went to her eternal rest on December 20 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Ann had battled numerous health issues for the past year, but ultimately she lost her life to complications from Covid-19. Ann was born in Genoa, the third child of Bertha S. Martin and Willard E. Robbins.

Always referring to her parents as gypsies, her childhood was marked by frequent moves to different farms in and around Cayuga County. She attended schools in King Ferry, Venice Center, Seneca Falls, and Port Byron. It was important to Ann to provide a stable home for her family and she resided on Owasco Road for nearly 60 years. In retirement, she and her husband moved to Franklin Street Road, and for the past year resided at the Village at Auburn Grove. Ann was previously married to Thomas Molloy and Vincent Savarese. While neither of these marriages endured, Ann was always grateful for her in-laws from both families, many of whom she remained close with over the years. Her third marriage was to Richard C. Bryant. They were completely devoted to one another and were married for 36 years.

Ann was an inspiration to many, and fulfilled a lifelong dream at age 46, graduating Summa Cum Laude from Cayuga Community College, where she was inducted and served as secretary for Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Fraternity. Following that, she created her own degree program with Empire State College, graduating with her B.A. in Social Services and Gerontology. Ann worked as a housekeeper and decorated cakes to support her family while attending college. She also worked for Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, E. John Gavras Center, and Easter Seal Society. Her degree led to her career as Activities Director at Castle Rest and Howd's Nursing Homes.

Upon retiring from full-time work, Ann enjoyed working part-time for several years at COAST Physical Therapy. Ann had so many interests and talents that kept her busy throughout her life. Many people admired her gardens at both her Owasco Road and Franklin Street Road homes. She was a wonderful cook, baker, painter, and loved to play piano, guitar, and sing. She loved having her grandchildren in the kitchen with her; baking and decorating Christmas cookies was a favorite tradition. Needlework became a fond hobby in her later years, and she completed numerous pieces to give to family members. She also loved opening her home to family, friends, and strangers, welcoming them in for a home cooked meal and companionship.

Ann was both mother and father to her children, a tower of strength throughout their lives. She taught them right from wrong, and modeled strong work ethics and acceptance and tolerance of others. Ann's Catholic faith was important to her and she was involved in church music groups, liturgy, eucharistic ministry, and religious education. Most recently, she was a communicant of Holy Family Parish. Ann was a very social person; it was normal for her and Richard to attend several breakfasts, lunches, parties, theater events or other gatherings each week. Friday morning breakfast club at Ann's Restaurant was a favorite activity in recent years. Ann was also a member of Melrose Seniors and the Italian-American Club, where she served on the scholarship committee.

In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her siblings: Albert Robbins, Alfred Robbins, and Allienne Titus; her son, Joseph Savarese; her grandson, Jeffrey Miskell; and Rodney Ward, III, a close friend whom she thought of as a brother.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Patricia Molloy, Karen Molloy, David Molloy, Peggy Sue Christensen, Mark (Carol) Molloy, Beth (Tim) Robinson, Tim (Angelique) Molloy, and Anthony Savarese (Theresa Krampen); her stepchildren: Rick (Eileen) Bryant and Debra Bryant; her grandchildren: AmyJo (Matt) Lincoln, Kelly and Molly Schneider, Maureen Miskell, Jennifer (Kevin) Wyffels, M.J. Molloy, Emily and Sarah Robinson, Duncan, Leah, and Finn Molloy, Angela, Hannah, Joey, Isabella, and Jackson Savarese, Liam (Katherine) and Aidan Bryant; her great-grandchildren: Atticus and Zelia Lincoln, Cora Schneider and Xander Wyffels, her sisters-in-law: Dorothy Robbins, Elke Robbins, and Ginny Collella; several nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friend, Catherine Ward.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life is planned for Spring 2021. Those wishing to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers may do so to Holy Family Church or the E. John Gavras Center. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home. Please visit whitechapelfh.com to leave condolences for the family.