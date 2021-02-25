Menu
Daniel M. Rose
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY

Daniel M. Rose

May 4, 1968 - Feb. 18, 2021

ELMIRA - Daniel M. Rose, 52, passed away on February, 18 2021.

Dan was born May 4, 1968 in Rochester, New York, to James and Elsie (Hilliard) Rose.

Dan enjoyed being outside, fishing, camping, cookouts, drinking coffee, and simply being around family and friends. He was a caring and loving person with an infectious laugh. Dan was always there to help those in need.

Dan is survived by his mother, Elsie Rose of Newfield, NY; brothers: Tony Rose, Michael Rose, Kevin Rose; sisters: Rhea Woodson, Vivian Rose, Deborah Smith; children: Daniel Rose II, Alexandria Rose, Maria Rose, Dustin Rose; and grandchildren: Daniel Rose III, Hailee Rose, Preston Rose, Zaeydan Robinson-Rose, Gavin Rose; and many nieces; nephews and cousins.

Dan was predeceased by his father, James; his wife, Tessa Rose; and his sister, Carole Webster.

He is now at peace with the love of his life, Tessa who passed away in late 1998.

The family will be having a celebration of life in May. Please contact them for more information.


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kalec Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kalec Funeral Home.
I love you dad! And miss you
AlexAndria
May 11, 2021
Im sorry to see you go. now you and my sister can be together
Rrick Bowen
March 16, 2021
You were such a sweat heart with a heart of gold... you will truly be missed Love always Jenn
jennifer rose
February 25, 2021
MARIA AND FAMILY ,sendind prayers for u all to be strong at this painful time. . Your dad will always be with u in Spirit and Memory.
Mary Giacona
February 25, 2021
Dan ,I am sorry to hear of your father's passing.my thoughts are with you at this difficult time.
Patty Andrews
February 25, 2021
Scott Derby
February 25, 2021
May you rest in peace. We will miss you. I will always love you.
Elsie Rose
February 25, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Rip Dan
Anonymous
February 25, 2021
I was wondering what date the funeral is for daniel Rose
Tierra Rose
February 25, 2021
Debbie, so sorry to hear about the passing of your brother! My prayers are with you as your going through this difficult time! Love your sister in law!
Janel Tanner
February 25, 2021
