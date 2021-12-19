David Francis Nelipowitz

AUBURN - David Francis Nelipowitz, 68, of Auburn and formerly of Syracuse passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 14, 2021.

He was born in Syracuse the son of the late Joseph and Gloria (Fisk) Nelipowitz. David was raised in Syracuse and went to Assumption Academy. He was a very skilled and talented painter for most of his life having his own painting business in Houston, TX. David became disabled with Mesothelioma as a result of his long painting career. He also loved to fish, bowl, and play card games. David was an accomplished bowler and bowled a few 300 league sanctioned games. David was able to spend more than 20 years caring for his father who was also his best friend. They would spend most nights between March and October shore fishing either at Seneca River or Oneida Lake.

He is survived by his children: Gregory (Izzy) of Syracuse, David of Syracuse, Christopher (Amy) of Oswego, and Stephanie; brothers: John of Phillipines, Joseph ( Doreen) of Marietta, Jimmy Gouveia of CA; sisters: Jeanne (Don) Browns of AZ, Debra ( Bruce) Baker of AZ; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces nephews; and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a brother Donald Gouveia, sister Diane Nelipowitz and nephew David Unger.

There are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.