Donald O'Hora

MORAVIA - Donald O'Hora, 87, of Moravia and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully August 31, 2021 at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca. He was born in Auburn the son of the late Thomas and Edna (Case) O'Hora.

Don was a professional painter most of his life, having worked for many years for the Painter's Union in Ithaca. Many buildings in Auburn and the surrounding areas have been painted by Don over the years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Several of his family members attribute their skills in the outdoors to the teachings from Don. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed an occasional trip to one of our local casino's.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joan (Muth) O'Hora of Moravia; six children: sons: Gary (Joanne) Green, Michael (Diane) Green, Steven (Candy) Green; daughters: Doris (Phillip) Chayka, Lynn (Fred) Jones, Donna (Daniel) Newton; 16 grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by a grandson Jeremy Green, a great-grandson Issac Klipple, sister Shirley Bunn and brother Edward O'Hora.

Calling hours are are this Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with his services to immediately follow at 12:00 p.m., all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to either Shriners Children's Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.