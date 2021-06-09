Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward R. Lukowski III
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Edward R. Lukowski III

AUBURN - Edward R. Lukowski III, 61, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday June 5, 2021.

He was well known by many in Auburn, and even more so as a chef making his famous New England clam chowder. Ed had an unforgettable laugh and an infectious smile. He enjoyed going to Auburn High football games, playing golf and watching any sporting event. He was very proud to be a track marshals at Watkins Glen for many years. Ed loved his family and spending time with his granddaughter. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by, wife, Phyllis Lukowski; daughter, Mariah (Kenneth Haughwout) Lukowski; son, Edward (Audrea) Lukowski IV; grandchildren: Calliope Jane Lukowski, Jack Ferguson, Chloe Ferguson; stepson, Phillip Ferguson; parents, Edward and Shelia Lukowski, Jr.; brothers, Kevin (Denise) Lukowski, Mark Lukowski, Eric (Tammy) Lukowski; sister, Monica Lukowski; two aunts: Germain (Jim) Donahue and Karen Leidy; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ed was predeceased by his aunt Corraine Korkus.

Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a memorial service to follow at 7 PM.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home & Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Jun
14
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home & Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brew Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
I always ran into you at Wegmans when I came to town. We used to laugh because I would only come home once a year and would suprisingly run into him. It always left me feeling happy after we chatted and laughed. Even from high school to year after I always adored your smile, no matter what you may have been going through, you made all around you feel special. I am sad you are longer with us. Blessings and comfort to Ed's family. His smile and eyes full of excitement I will never forget. He always talked so highly and proud of his family and treated everyone so kindly. Goodbye for now my dear friend.
nancy brewer
June 11, 2021
Sending Prayers and Deepest Sympathy
Shirlley Brown Thrasher
Family
June 11, 2021
To all his family and friends I'm so sorry for your loss sending love and prayers to you all...a great guy with a great smile and great heart..missed always and never forgotten
Sherry Hendershot
Family
June 10, 2021
Such a wonderful, kindhearted soul. I´m so sad, and will miss your positive words. May God bless you and your family. Say "hi" to my mom. I´m sure you two are together with grandma and grandpa watching over us all. Rest In Peace, Cuz. Love you.
Stacey Stafford
Family
June 10, 2021
We love you and send our prayers.
Sheila and Joe
Family
June 10, 2021
Phyllis, so very sorry to hear about Ed's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Sincerely, Lee Cunningham
Lee Cunningham
June 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss,Ed will be missed truly a unique guy.
Keith Pretti Family
June 10, 2021
Kevin and your family I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all...
Norma Hotaling
Other
June 9, 2021
Condolences to the whole family. Knew Ed since high school. He was such a kind-hearted guy who got along with everyone. Ed was one of a kind, and will truly be missed.
Carol (Hemans) Cohen
June 9, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS
TODD/ROXANNE FOSTER
June 9, 2021
My condolences to his family. Ed was a very nice guy. May he rest in peace.
Mary Ann Ruta McCarthy
School
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results