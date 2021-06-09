Edward R. Lukowski III

AUBURN - Edward R. Lukowski III, 61, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday June 5, 2021.

He was well known by many in Auburn, and even more so as a chef making his famous New England clam chowder. Ed had an unforgettable laugh and an infectious smile. He enjoyed going to Auburn High football games, playing golf and watching any sporting event. He was very proud to be a track marshals at Watkins Glen for many years. Ed loved his family and spending time with his granddaughter. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by, wife, Phyllis Lukowski; daughter, Mariah (Kenneth Haughwout) Lukowski; son, Edward (Audrea) Lukowski IV; grandchildren: Calliope Jane Lukowski, Jack Ferguson, Chloe Ferguson; stepson, Phillip Ferguson; parents, Edward and Shelia Lukowski, Jr.; brothers, Kevin (Denise) Lukowski, Mark Lukowski, Eric (Tammy) Lukowski; sister, Monica Lukowski; two aunts: Germain (Jim) Donahue and Karen Leidy; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ed was predeceased by his aunt Corraine Korkus.

Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a memorial service to follow at 7 PM.