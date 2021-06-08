Elizabeth "Betsy" (Christopher) Hutchinson

Nov. 8, 1930 - May 17, 2021

SEBASTIAN, FL - Elizabeth "Betsy" (Christopher) Hutchinson, 90, of Sebastian FL, formerly of Auburn, NY and Longview, TX passed away on May 17, 2021. She was born in Syracuse, NY to the late James and Mary (Cecora) Christopher. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband James Dana Hutchinson, Jr. in 2014.

Betsy began her working career as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Company. She later won lifetime Chamber of Commerce Membership Awards in Longview, TX for her work in radio advertising sales. Betsy also worked in several retail sales positions and was a former volunteer at the Sebastian River Medical Center. She enjoyed the beach, reading and garage sales, but mostly enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Surviving are her children: A. Thomas (Mary Ann) Giannone, Nancy Giannone, David (Mellissa Linnhoff) Giannone, Christopher Giannone and Aimee (Stephen Fernandez) Giannone; stepsons: James (Jenny) Hutchinson, Dale (Marge) Hutchinson and David (Diane) Hutchinson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many friends. Betsy was also predeceased by sisters: Louise Mozur, Mary Margaret (Leo) Pinckney and brother James (Betty) Christopher.

Seawinds Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Sebastian Church in Sebastian, FL. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: VNA Hospice of Vero Beach, 901 37th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960 and Halo Animal Rescue, 710 Jackson St., Sebastian, FL 32958. Condolences to the family can also be left at Elizabeth's memorial page at: https://www.seawindsfh.com.