Gordon L. Ross

AUBURN - Gordon L. Ross formerly of Pimm Ave., Auburn died on Thursday, Nov 5, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital following an extended illness

Gordon was born is Cazenovia, NY and was the son of the late Earl and Betty Ross. He worked for over 40 years as a foreman for the New York State Department of Transportation.

Gordon loved collecting little trains and had numerous unique and antique pieces. He was a natural artist and could paint or draw anything with ease. Even though he did not hunt game, he was a shooting enthusiast and was a member of the Falcon Sportsman Club. He was a strong proponent of Alcoholics Anonymous and for over 40 years helped people with their sobriety.

Gordon is survived by his wife Janet (McIntyre); as well as three daughters: Teri Elmaleh (Emirs) of Israel, Sandy Baughn (John) of North Carolina and Heidi Church of Auburn; a son Bill Rotach (Tammy) of Fair Haven; grandchildren: Sidney and Sharone Elmaleh, Mike, Brandon, and Logan Baughn, Colby Rotach, Brett Church, Zac Church, Danielle, Austin, Lexi, and Trevor Rotach.

Other than his parents, Gordon was predeceased by his son Gordie, Jr. as well as his brothers: Earl, Robert, and Donald Ross. In addition to his grandson Riley Church.

There will be no calling hours. Local arrangements are through Cheche Funeral Home, Inc., 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY.