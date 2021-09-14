Jodi Lynn Baliva

AUBURN - Jodi Lynn Baliva, 49 of Auburn passed away Friday evening, September 10, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

She was born in New Hartford, the daughter of Marcelle and the late William Carpenter.

Jodi had been employed for several years at Casie's Kids Day Care in Weedsport until her illness. Jodi had many passions and hobbies including, a fanatic for anything Mickey Mouse, dancing, reading, porcelain dolls, wearing jewelry, especially rings, taking daily bubble baths, spending time on the ipad and an occasional piece of hard candy while wearing her favorite cozy and fuzzy socks. Above everything that she liked, Jodi loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed the many special times with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her two loving daughters: Andrea Baliva and Morgan Jones; her mother Marcelle (Orendorf) Tomaszewski and step- father Paul W.; close companion William F. King III; two grandchildren: Wyatt LaCroix, Isabelle Speers; four siblings: William G. (Laurie) Carpenter, Jr., Rene (Mark) Musso, Matthew (Robin) Tomaszewski, Paul A. (Casie) Tomaszewski; nieces: Stephanie, Tonya, Kayleigh, Jordyn, Riley; nephews: Brandon and Logan; as well as several great-nieces, nephews; and her beloved canine friend Otto.

She was predeceased by her father William, grandparents, Odette (Alfred) Drendorf, Marion (Henry) Carpenter, and Walter (Rose) Tomaszewski.

Calling hours are this Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the American Kidney Association.