Kimberly Ann Nolan

WATERTOWN - Kimberly Ann Nolan, 32, of Watertown, NY, passed away unexpectedly September 23, 2021. Born in Auburn, NY she was the daughter of Michael Walsh and Nancy (Bunn) West.

Kim was a graduate of Port Byron High School and was actively serving in in the 27th Infantry Army Brigade, Syracuse, NY as a Systems Support Specialist. At the time of her death she was located in Watertown, NY.

Kim liked staying active and enjoyed bike riding, hunting, hiking and video games.

She is survived by her parents and step father John West; her twin sister Heather Nolan; two daughters: Christine Marie Walsh and Payton Nicole Nolan; and by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother Christine Walsh and by her maternal grandmother Shirley Bunn.

Calling hours will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made to the Meal Train https://mealtrain.-com/yvl1ek. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.