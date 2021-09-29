Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kimberly Ann Nolan
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Kimberly Ann Nolan

WATERTOWN - Kimberly Ann Nolan, 32, of Watertown, NY, passed away unexpectedly September 23, 2021. Born in Auburn, NY she was the daughter of Michael Walsh and Nancy (Bunn) West.

Kim was a graduate of Port Byron High School and was actively serving in in the 27th Infantry Army Brigade, Syracuse, NY as a Systems Support Specialist. At the time of her death she was located in Watertown, NY.

Kim liked staying active and enjoyed bike riding, hunting, hiking and video games.

She is survived by her parents and step father John West; her twin sister Heather Nolan; two daughters: Christine Marie Walsh and Payton Nicole Nolan; and by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother Christine Walsh and by her maternal grandmother Shirley Bunn.

Calling hours will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made to the Meal Train https://mealtrain.-com/yvl1ek. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:45p.m.
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Oct
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Langham Funeral Home, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I am so sorry to hear the news. My condolences to all family members and friends, she was good people.
Jim Stout
Work
October 6, 2021
Love and miss you Kimmy. Forever in my heart. Love Annie and Erik
Ann marie Dawkins
Family
October 3, 2021
Nancy and Mike, I am so sorry for the Loss of your Daughter.
Wendy Nye
Other
October 1, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Abraham
Other
October 1, 2021
Abraham Jacobs
September 29, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
September 29, 2021
Very sorry for your loss
michael leonard sr
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results