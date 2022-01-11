Menu
Laura J. McLaughlin
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022

Laura J. McLaughlin

Feb. 21, 1935 - Jan. 6, 2022

MORAVIA - Laura J. McLaughlin, 86, of Moravia, passed away on January 6, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born February 21, 1935 in Oswegatchie, NY, a daughter of the late Claude and Clara (Ripley) Buell.

Laura was a graduate of the first nursing class at Auburn Memorial Hospital in 1955 and worked initially in the Maternity Unit at AMH. She then enjoyed a career of over 40 years at Howd's Nursing Home in Moravia, where she was the Director of Nursing, and in later years, the Administrator.

She is survived by her children: Terry McLaughlin (Gloria) of SC, Wendy Woronick (Steve) of LI, Robert McLaughlin (Bettie) of Genoa, Roberta Richards (Craig) of Moravia, and Shawn McLaughlin (John) of Auburn; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her twin brother, Leland Buell of Moravia; and a special brother-in-law, John McLaughlin.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert D. "Buffalo Bob" McLaughlin, her daughters, Laurie McLaughlin and Becky Condes, a grandson, Bobby McLaughlin, and by ten siblings.

A Spring graveside service at Scipio Rural Cemetery will be announced by the Shurtleff Funeral Home. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions are graciously directed to the Kidney Foundation of CNY, 731 James St. #200, Syracuse, NY 13203, or to the American Diabetes Association, 356 N. Midler Ave., Syracuse, NY 13206.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 11, 2022.
Mom, you are already missed so much. You created so many special memories for me that I will cherish forever. Sending my all my love to you carried by the angels.
Wendy J McLaughlin
Family
January 11, 2022
