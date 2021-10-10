Menu
LeRoy Hollier
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norton Funeral Home - Savannah
13081 West Church Street
Savannah, NY

LeRoy Hollier

July 16, 1937 - Oct. 1, 2021

SAVANNAH - LeRoy Hollier, age 84, passed away at Auburn Community Hospital on Friday, October 1, 2021.

LeRoy was predeceased by his parents, Ellen and Frank Hollier and grandson, Danny Hollier. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Erika; their four children: Frank (Sandra) Hollier, Erich (Kheng) Hollier, Melonie (Leonard) Zwick and Joseph (Christine) Hollier; grandchildren: Aaron, Christopher, Nicholas, Tiffany, Nicole, Molly and Michael; several great and great-great grandchildren; sister, Roberta Southard; brother, David Hollier; along with many nieces, nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

LeRoy met his wife, Erika, in Germany in 1957 and they married in 1958. He loved the outdoors and activities such as hunting, fishing, logging and fabricating. If there was something that LeRoy could fix or build you would certainly see him doing it. He also had a dairy farm for about 25 years.

Friends and family are invited to call 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church St., Savannah, NY 13146, where a funeral service will start promptly at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or by planting a tree by clicking on "Tribute Store" at the bottom of the obituary listed at www.HSNORTON.com, where you can also leave any condolences to the family.



Published by The Citizen on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Norton Funeral Home
PO Box 285, 13081 West Church Street, Savannah, NY
Oct
15
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Norton Funeral Home
PO Box 285, 13081 West Church Street, Savannah, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David Hollier
October 12, 2021
