Linda Serven

May 24, 1940 - June 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV - It is with deep regret and profound sadness that the family of Linda Serven announce her entering into heaven on June 1, 2021 at the age of 81.

She was born on May 24, 1940, in Auburn, NY where she spent most of her life raising her family.

In 1990 she moved to Las Vegas, NV where she enjoyed attending country music shows, and shopping.

She retired from Harrah's Hotel & Casino, where she made many new friends and enjoyed many good times.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Margaret Withey, and her sister Joan Quill.

Linda is survived by her loving sister Hope Colvin of Auburn, NY; daughter Sherry (Todd) Talbot of Las Vegas, NV; son James (Marlo) Keogan of Lima, NY; daughter Michele (Cliff) Rivera of Columbus, TX; grandchildren: Stacy (Travis) Cool, Rick Talbot, Leigha (Ryan) Struthers, Alex (Danielle) Keogan, Abigail Keogan, Madison Keogan, Alexis Bell and Baylor Keogan; great grandchildren: Camron Cool, Tyler Cool, and Makala Buchanan; several nieces, nephews; and special friends Alfred and Nancy Guiffrida.

Linda was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held June 4, 2021 at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas, NV.