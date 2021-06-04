Menu
Linda Serven
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Linda Serven

May 24, 1940 - June 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV - It is with deep regret and profound sadness that the family of Linda Serven announce her entering into heaven on June 1, 2021 at the age of 81.

She was born on May 24, 1940, in Auburn, NY where she spent most of her life raising her family.

In 1990 she moved to Las Vegas, NV where she enjoyed attending country music shows, and shopping.

She retired from Harrah's Hotel & Casino, where she made many new friends and enjoyed many good times.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Margaret Withey, and her sister Joan Quill.

Linda is survived by her loving sister Hope Colvin of Auburn, NY; daughter Sherry (Todd) Talbot of Las Vegas, NV; son James (Marlo) Keogan of Lima, NY; daughter Michele (Cliff) Rivera of Columbus, TX; grandchildren: Stacy (Travis) Cool, Rick Talbot, Leigha (Ryan) Struthers, Alex (Danielle) Keogan, Abigail Keogan, Madison Keogan, Alexis Bell and Baylor Keogan; great grandchildren: Camron Cool, Tyler Cool, and Makala Buchanan; several nieces, nephews; and special friends Alfred and Nancy Guiffrida.

Linda was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held June 4, 2021 at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas, NV.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Memorial service
Palm Mortuary
Las Vegas, NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sherry, Jimmy, Shelly sorry to hear of your Mom passing. We were good friends and enjoyed each other´s company for a few years. I missed her wonderful heartfelt laugh...it was so great. We did lose touch when she moved to Vegas...but we think she had a good life...she certainly was a hard worker. She is at peace now and certainly will be missed. Love to you all, Jim&Dawn
Jim&Dawn Brown Auburn
Friend
June 6, 2021
Always enjoyed Linda's company, we can talk for hours and hours about anything. Loved her laugh and smile. She was one of a kind. She might of been small but she was mighty. She will be missed. She's in God's arms now.
Arlene Barbero
Family
June 5, 2021
Sherry, Shelly & Jim Our hearts are broken with the passing of your Mom and my 2nd Mother, Linda. We cherish our wonderful memories, phone conversations and visits to Las Vegas with her. Our favorite memory was when it was 110 degrees in Vegas and she prepared the most wonderful Lasagna Dinner for us. That has been one of our most fondest times spent with Linda. Holding back the tears for such a beautiful soul is not easy but knowing that she is now reunited with family and friends eases our pain. Rest is peace Mom. Love Nancy & Al
Nancy & Al Guiffrida
Family
June 4, 2021
