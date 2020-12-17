Louise Marie Westphal (Verdoni)

SKANEATELES - Louise Marie Westphal (Verdoni), of Skaneateles passed peacefully on the 14th of December. Louise was born at home in Wesleyville, PA to the late Joseph Verdoni and Mary Verdoni (Palermo), her older sister Dorothy Harris, Muskegon, MI; and various cousins, aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her beloved sister Mary Jane Clark and brother-in-law Dick Clark, Erie, PA: her children: Frederick R. (Karen J. Stewart) Westphal, Auburn, Bradley J. (Cynthia) Westphal, Bend, OR, and Lynne L. Caswell, Manchester, ME; her grandchildren: Marthe (Brian) Thomas, Orange, VA, Alexander (Vickie) Westphal, Bend, OR and Hannah Caswell, Los Angeles, CA; her great-grandson Riker Westphal; several nieces and nephews who brought great joy to her throughout the years; her step-grandchildren: Brandon Stewart, Ballston Spa, and Samantha "Sam" Stewart (Bill Morrissey), Auburn; and step-greatgrandchild, Avery Morrissey.

Louise graduated from Wesleyville High School having been a majorette, prom queen and jitterbug champion. Louise then put herself through nursing school and worked as a nurse in Erie, PA. Next, she raised her family in Skaneateles and Queensbury, and when she was in her forties and her children were teenagers, Louise returned to school at Albany Medical College where she graduated with a Degree as a Nurse Anesthetist. She spent many years in this male dominated field at Auburn Memorial Hospital's Anesthesia Department where she helped to bring the most current anesthesia thinking, procedures and medicines. Louise also worked in the emergency and maternity departments where she made many friends.

In her younger years she enjoyed waterskiing on Skaneateles Lake and downhill skiing at the Skaneateles Ski Hill and Gore Mountain. After Louise retired, she could be found playing bridge, golfing and cross-country skiing, traveling Europe with her friend Pat, volunteering at the St. James Thrift Store, delivering Meals on Wheels, vacationing with her family in Oregon and Maine with the occasional excursion to New York City and spending summers at her favorite spot-on Skaneateles Lake with neighbors, friends, and family.

A private mass will be held at St. Mary's of the Lake in Skaneateles followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit robertgrayfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Saint Peter and John Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen, Auburn, NY.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.