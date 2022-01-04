Michael Martin Bergin

AUBURN - Michael Martin Bergin, age 69, died at the home of his son Eric in Albany, NY, December 17, 2021. He was born and lived most of his life in Auburn, NY.

Mike Bergin was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. His love of the outdoors was only surpassed for his love of his family. He prided himself on being a hard worker and always wanting to do his best.

He is survived by his two sons and four grandchildren, sons: Sean and Eric; and grandchildren: Molly, Sawyer, Laken, and Ashlyn. He is also survived by several siblings: Patricia (Gordon) Church, Gloria (Jerome) Sliss, Andrew (Donna) Bergin; his sister-in-law, Janice Bergin; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth and Michael Bergin and his brother John Bergin.

A memorial service will be held on January 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with a calling hour prior from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Auburn, 197 South St., Auburn, NY. Face masks are required. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, 160 Carter Road, Geneva, NY 14456. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.