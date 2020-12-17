Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michele Moore
FUNERAL HOME
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street
Elbridge, NY

Michele Moore

AUBURN - Michele "Micki" Moore, 73, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. Micki was born in Syracuse and was a long time resident of Central New York.

She retired from the NYS DMV after 30 years of service. In her spare time Micki enjoyed many happy hours with Scratcher on their Harley-Davidson and the company of all of her friends and family, human and feline, who she has, and will always have, an endless amount of love for.

Micki is predeceased by her husband Phelps (Scratcher) Moore, mother Elaine (DeLaunay) Thornton and father James Thornton.

Micki was survived by her brother and wife Michael and Marian Thornton; nephew Christopher and wife Amy and their children: Derek and Harmony; niece Lynne Anne Thornton; best friend Linda Barnes; and Micki's three beloved felines Lyra, M-it and Corra.

A private service will be held. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to the ASPCA or your favorite charity. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has arrangements. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bush Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bush Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I'll miss you, Aunt Micki! My condolences to Micki's family and friends.
Traci Kowal
December 18, 2020
sorry to hear of the loss of a fun and great woman We enjoyed many riding hours with Scratcher and Micki
Bear N Deb Wright
December 18, 2020
I will love you and miss you terribly, my dear sister! To Mike, Marion, Chris and Lynne, I know how heavy your grief must be and hope in the near future you just remember the love you all had for each other. We loved her so much. God bless you all
Jude Eckert
Family
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results