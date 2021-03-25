Nicholas Bashta

AUBURN - Nicholas Bashta, 94 of Auburn passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Commons on St. Anthony. A lifelong resident of Auburn, he was born November 22, 1926, the son of the late William and Mary (Sheftic) Bashta.

Nick graduated from West High School, where he was on the baseball, football and basketball team. His love and dedication for sports remained throughout his life, Nick was a basketball referee and a softball umpire. In 2014, he was inducted into the Auburn High School Hall of Fame and the Auburn Softball Hall of Fame in 2017. Nick was an exceptional golfer, accomplishing four holes in ones at Highland Park Golf Club. He was a Charter Member at Dutch Hollow Country Club as well as a Course Ranger up until these past few years.

Nick retired from Auburn Correctional Facility after 29 years of service as a Corrections Officer.

Nicholas is survived by his favorite daughters: Karen Wilson (Alan), Claudia Bashta, and Paula Gridley (Rick); his son, Nick Bashta (Denise) all of Auburn; six grandchildren: Elizabeth Cuddy (Dan), Nicholas Wilson (Sarah), Jessica Gridley, Stephanie Festa (Mike), Alexis Bashta and Carter Bashta; three great grandchildren: Georgia Cuddy, Jack Wilson and baby Rocco Festa; his companion, Nancy Sloan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Nicholas was predeceased by the mother of his children, Irene (Bandas) Bashta on Jan. 24, 2021; and his siblings: Stella, William, Michael, John, Alex and Pete.

Funeral services will be conducted privately for the family. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery. A celebration of Nick's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. Donations in Nick's memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn, NY 13021

