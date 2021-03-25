Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nicholas Bashta
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Nicholas Bashta

Nov. 22, 1926 - Mar. 22, 2021

AUBURN - Nicholas Bashta, 94 of Auburn passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Commons on St. Anthony. A lifelong resident of Auburn, he was born November 22, 1926, the son of the late William and Mary (Sheftic) Bashta.

Nick graduated from West High School, where he was on the baseball, football and basketball team. His love and dedication for sports remained throughout his life, Nick was a basketball referee and a softball umpire. In 2014, he was inducted into the Auburn High School Hall of Fame and the Auburn Softball Hall of Fame in 2017. Nick was an exceptional golfer, accomplishing four holes in ones at Highland Park Golf Club. He was a Charter Member at Dutch Hollow Country Club as well as a Course Ranger up until these past few years.

Nick retired from Auburn Correctional Facility after 29 years of service as a Corrections Officer.

Nicholas is survived by his favorite daughters: Karen Wilson (Alan), Claudia Bashta, and Paula Gridley (Rick); his son, Nick Bashta (Denise) all of Auburn; six grandchildren: Elizabeth Cuddy (Dan), Nicholas Wilson (Sarah), Jessica Gridley, Stephanie Festa (Mike), Alexis Bashta and Carter Bashta; three great grandchildren: Georgia Cuddy, Jack Wilson and baby Rocco Festa; his companion, Nancy Sloan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Nicholas was predeceased by the mother of his children, Irene (Bandas) Bashta on Jan. 24, 2021; and his siblings: Stella, William, Michael, John, Alex and Pete.

Funeral services will be conducted privately for the family. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery. A celebration of Nick's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. Donations in Nick's memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn, NY 13021

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
To all of Nick's children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren, We are all so lucky to have had Nick in our lives for 94 years. We will treasure the memory of him as long as we live.
Jacqueline Marie Wilson Turner
Family
April 14, 2022
Dear Bashta Family, My sincere condolences on the loss of your father, Nick, and also your mother, Irene. I didn't know Nick well, but since he was my mother, Stella's only surviving sibling, I sent cards to him on his birthday and at Christmas, and telephoned him every now and then. I also visited back in the mid 1980's and spent an afternoon at Irene's house with my husband, daughter, and mother-in-law. We got to meet all of the family at that time. I find it very interesting that Karen married a Wilson and that there is a Jack Wilson in the family. My mother married Jack Wilson and Wilson is my maiden name. I have a few cherished pictures of my mother, Mike and Nick together when they were in their 20's. Also some great pictures of Mary Bashta, my grandmother. I'm proud to be part of the Bashta heritage. I hope to make it back there some day to visit Nick's grave.
Jacqueline Wilson Turner
Family
May 30, 2021
Dear Paula, Claudia, Karen, and Nicholas I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad and Mom. Thinking of you during this difficult time
Irene Wasylko Mischenko
April 6, 2021
Karen, Claudia, Paula and Nick. I am so sorry about your mom and dad. I remember your dad and of course Irene. We shared the same birthday. With sympathy Mary Ellen Dittmar (Guszcza)
Mary Ellen Dittmar
April 1, 2021
Karen, Claudia, Paula, Nick and family, I am so sorry to hear about your dad passing. I have found memories of going to the baseball games with him and Nicky as kids to watch him umpire a the Y field. What a sad year for your family to lose both parents just months apart. I will be thinking of you and keeping your family in my prayers.
Tom Dagnesi
March 31, 2021
Claudia and family so sorry for your loss. Keeping everyone in our prayers.
Linda and Bill Jennings
March 28, 2021
Thinking of all of you...A very special man... will hold all the memories close to my heart ...
Jaci dolan
March 26, 2021
nick was a great man sorry for your lost
jim muldoon
March 26, 2021
Nick & Family so sorry for your loss. Mr B. Was a great man. He will be missed by many!!!! Thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family!!!!
Mike DeAngelis
March 26, 2021
Nick and Family, Very sorry for your loss.. my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Charlie Murphy
March 26, 2021
Claudia, Paula and the rest of the Bashta family - I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Joe Colella
March 25, 2021
Claudia, Paula and Rick, Karen and Buck, Nick and Denise and family: So sorry to hear about the loss of your dad. So many great memories. Heck of a golfer and a great dance partner!
Lauri and Michael Kulis
March 25, 2021
Nick and family I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad was one of those individuals who a friend to everyone he met. He was kind and caring. I hope your memories of him get you through this very difficult time!
Thomas Eisenschmidt
March 25, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of Nick he was a good friend,prayers to the Bashta family .
Mike DiMatteo
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results