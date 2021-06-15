Menu
Paul Batman
Paul Batman

Oct. 14, 1947 - June 4, 202

ITHACA - Paul Batman, 73, passed away on June 4, 2021 surrounded by love and songs. He was born in New Albany, Indiana to Curtis and Kathleen (Eckert) Batman.

He is survived by his partner and wife of 39 years, Barbara Davieds, as well as daughters: Nica (Rob) Weeks, Risa (Jon) Wolf; granddaughters: Danielle and Shelby Weeks; brother, Keith (Barbara) Batman; nieces: Johanna and Emma; nephew, Caleb; step-children from a previous marriage: Tolak and Oona Besman and his many friends and extended family members on two continents.

After graduating from Indiana University, Paul moved to New York where he took a teaching position in Cayuga County. For the next several years, he lived in a commune, growing and selling organic vegetables, building a 12-sided house and working in social services. These early experiences were the beginnings of dual careers as a compassionate human services provider and a master woodworker. Paul worked in multiple capacities and social service agencies in Cayuga, Tompkins and Seneca Counties. He worked in construction, retail furniture, and as a master cabinetmaker. He also served on the Lodi Town Board and helped lead the drive to build the Elizabeth Garnsey Delavan Library. He never ceased to build and serve.

A celebration of life will be held the afternoon of August 6, 2021 at Hosmer Winery in Ovid, New York. An announcement of details will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Lodi Whittier Library, 8484 So. Main St., Lodi, NY 14860.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
6
Celebration of Life
Hosmer Winery
Ovid, NY
Sponsored by Ithaca Cremation Service.
Sad to hear of Paul's passing. He and his family were a happy and important part of my youth and the memories still bring me much comfort. Rest in peace, Paul.
MaryAnn Burch Nøbben
Friend
August 4, 2021
Sorry to hear of Paul's passing, most of my memories go way back...but I still treasure those times on Keesee Rd. And I enjoy the fruits of his labors when I sit on my couch built by him four (+) decades ago.
Zack
June 30, 2021
To Barbara, Keith, and family. I have posted Paul's passing on our New Albany High School Facebook Page (NAHS Class of 65) and there are quiet a few condolences from his fellow classmates. I will do my best to see you at Hosmer's.
Michael L Slusser
Classmate
June 17, 2021
Thank You for visiting and feeding me!
Grace from High St.
Friend
June 17, 2021
I worked with Paul for a number of years, until his retirement. He was a pleasure to work with and was a kind and compassionate man who helped many less-fortunate individuals. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Kim Talomie
Coworker
June 15, 2021
Such a warm, sweet soul. I will miss him on those summer nights that we all gathered at Nica´s. Love to you all.
Tolak
June 15, 2021
The most gentle and kind man to grace me with his presence. Truly inspirational. Rest knowing that you've touched so many!
Steve Duhaime
Friend
June 14, 2021
So sorry to learn of your loss. May Paul’s memory always be with you.
Steve Garelick
Neighbor
June 14, 2021
