Paul Batman

Oct. 14, 1947 - June 4, 202

ITHACA - Paul Batman, 73, passed away on June 4, 2021 surrounded by love and songs. He was born in New Albany, Indiana to Curtis and Kathleen (Eckert) Batman.

He is survived by his partner and wife of 39 years, Barbara Davieds, as well as daughters: Nica (Rob) Weeks, Risa (Jon) Wolf; granddaughters: Danielle and Shelby Weeks; brother, Keith (Barbara) Batman; nieces: Johanna and Emma; nephew, Caleb; step-children from a previous marriage: Tolak and Oona Besman and his many friends and extended family members on two continents.

After graduating from Indiana University, Paul moved to New York where he took a teaching position in Cayuga County. For the next several years, he lived in a commune, growing and selling organic vegetables, building a 12-sided house and working in social services. These early experiences were the beginnings of dual careers as a compassionate human services provider and a master woodworker. Paul worked in multiple capacities and social service agencies in Cayuga, Tompkins and Seneca Counties. He worked in construction, retail furniture, and as a master cabinetmaker. He also served on the Lodi Town Board and helped lead the drive to build the Elizabeth Garnsey Delavan Library. He never ceased to build and serve.

A celebration of life will be held the afternoon of August 6, 2021 at Hosmer Winery in Ovid, New York. An announcement of details will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Lodi Whittier Library, 8484 So. Main St., Lodi, NY 14860.