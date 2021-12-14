Menu
Robert H. Crandell
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

Robert H. (Bob) Crandell

April 24, 1936 - Dec. 9, 2021

CONQUEST - Robert H. (Bob) Crandell, 85, of Conquest passed into the arms of his Lord after a 10 month struggle with poor health on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born April 24, 1936 in Fulton. He graduated from Hannibal Central School in 1954.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Gwendolyn (Dove) Crandell. He is also survived by his children: Timothy (Lory) Crandell, Tammie (Harry) Perau, Rusty (Maria) Crandell and Renee Crandell; five grandchildren: Jordan and Jason Crandell, Brandon and Shawna Perau, Alexander Crandell; and one great-granddaughter Annisa Crandell; several cousins; nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his brothers Gordon, Roger, Alan, and Leroy Crandell and by two sisters, Francis Lindo and Phyllis Aldrich.

Bob loved bowling and bowled for several leagues over his lifetime. He loved going to Fair Haven Beach State Park on picnics with family. He was an avid Yankee, NY Giant, Buffalo Bills and SU Basketball fan.

He worked at Nestles in Fulton, Altel Telephone Company in Fulton, TRW of Union Springs, and NY Department of Corrections in Auburn as a prison bus driver. Bob loved bird watching and always wanted me to keep the feeders full.

He could find humor in any situation. He was always smiling and had a positive attitude

Bob was a member of the Port Byron Methodist Church and served on the trustee committee, men's club and Adult Fellowship.

I wish to recognize the caregivers who made Bob's life tolerable and comfortable. The nurses from Hospice, Terry Payne and Denise Guiffrida and Chaplain Matthew. They were so friendly and supportive and did their job prayerfully and professionally. Mary Quant was an angel for spelling me so I could take care of grocery shopping, etc.

There will be no calling hours or funeral per Bob's request, but there will be a Memorial service at the Port Byron Methodist Church on January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Byron Methodist Church, Hospice of the Finger Lakes or to a charity of your choice in Bob's name.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron has charge of arrangements.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Port Byron Methodist Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Audioun Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry Gwen. I'm glad I got to meet Bob when you guys visited. Losing Dusty and Bob in the same year is something else. You know my prayers are with you. Dave
Dave Williams
Family
December 30, 2021
So very sorry for your loss Gwen.
Cheryl Abraham
December 15, 2021
Gwen: I am sorry to hear of Bob's passing. You are in my prayers at this difficult time.
Josephine Falsey
Friend
December 14, 2021
