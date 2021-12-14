Robert H. (Bob) Crandell

April 24, 1936 - Dec. 9, 2021

CONQUEST - Robert H. (Bob) Crandell, 85, of Conquest passed into the arms of his Lord after a 10 month struggle with poor health on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born April 24, 1936 in Fulton. He graduated from Hannibal Central School in 1954.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Gwendolyn (Dove) Crandell. He is also survived by his children: Timothy (Lory) Crandell, Tammie (Harry) Perau, Rusty (Maria) Crandell and Renee Crandell; five grandchildren: Jordan and Jason Crandell, Brandon and Shawna Perau, Alexander Crandell; and one great-granddaughter Annisa Crandell; several cousins; nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his brothers Gordon, Roger, Alan, and Leroy Crandell and by two sisters, Francis Lindo and Phyllis Aldrich.

Bob loved bowling and bowled for several leagues over his lifetime. He loved going to Fair Haven Beach State Park on picnics with family. He was an avid Yankee, NY Giant, Buffalo Bills and SU Basketball fan.

He worked at Nestles in Fulton, Altel Telephone Company in Fulton, TRW of Union Springs, and NY Department of Corrections in Auburn as a prison bus driver. Bob loved bird watching and always wanted me to keep the feeders full.

He could find humor in any situation. He was always smiling and had a positive attitude

Bob was a member of the Port Byron Methodist Church and served on the trustee committee, men's club and Adult Fellowship.

I wish to recognize the caregivers who made Bob's life tolerable and comfortable. The nurses from Hospice, Terry Payne and Denise Guiffrida and Chaplain Matthew. They were so friendly and supportive and did their job prayerfully and professionally. Mary Quant was an angel for spelling me so I could take care of grocery shopping, etc.

There will be no calling hours or funeral per Bob's request, but there will be a Memorial service at the Port Byron Methodist Church on January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Byron Methodist Church, Hospice of the Finger Lakes or to a charity of your choice in Bob's name.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron has charge of arrangements.