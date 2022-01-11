Menu
Ronald F. "Tic" Klock
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Ronald F. "Tic" Klock

Oct. 20, 1937 - Jan. 7, 2022

AUBURN - Ronald F. "Tic" Klock, 84, of Fitzpatrick Road, Auburn passed away peacefully Friday, January 7, 2022 at home with his family at his side.

Ron was born October 20, 1937 in Auburn, the son of the late Vincent P. and Louise (Jenner) Klock. He resided on the family farm most of his life. He was a graduate of Union Springs Central School Class of 1955.

Besides being an avid lifelong farmer, he worked for Agway for several years and ultimately retired from NY Telephone as a lineman after 27 years of service.

In the limited spare time he had, he found time to coach his sons and other Union Springs boys to several city basketball leagues, leading to championships.

As he grew older, he enjoyed teaching his grandsons about farming and the keys to its successful operation.

Tic was inducted into the Union Springs Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. He was a member of the Fleming Pit Stop Morning Coffee Club and a former member of the Town of Springport Board of Assessors.

He is survived by his loving wife Carol (Feeley) Klock whom he married Nov 21, 1964; his daughter Jacqueline (Michael) Wojeski; sons: Steven (Connie) Klock and Michael (Tonya) Klock; grandchildren: Michael (Amy), Mark (Allison), Matthew, Brian, Emily, Cassie, Charlie, Hanna, Arielle, Zachery and Bethany (Dominick); great-grandsons: Mason, Benjamin, Nathan, Tucker and a new baby due in August; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Margery Connell, brother James Klock and nephew Jamie Connell.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark Street, Auburn. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Masks will be required at the funeral home and at church.

Donations in memory of Ronald may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Tic will always be remembered for his love of animals and farming. His integrity was impeccable, but his tact was not. Anyone who knew him, knew there were only two ways to do things – Tic's way or Tic's way – so we did it Tic's way!

To offer condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Carol, Jacq, Steve and Mike- May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. To you all
Sherri (Ritter)Nicolosi
January 12, 2022
I´m so sorry to hear of Mr Klock´s passing. My mom Judy just told me. It was fun hunting on your farm and playing basketball. Prayers and condolences to all the family, especially those I grew up with: Mrs Klock, Jackie, Steve and Mike. Eternal rest.
Jim Larkin
Friend
January 12, 2022
Steve and family. I am Very sorry for your loss. I did not know your Dad but he raised a fine son. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Rebecca Thompso
Work
January 12, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jean Blair
Other
January 12, 2022
I always loved seeing you and giving you a hard time! Keeping your family in my prayers. Rest easy.
Katie Simpson
Other
January 11, 2022
Your wonderful family is a beautiful tribute to a life well-lived. You will be missed. Love to all.
Terry and Midge
Friend
January 11, 2022
Terry and Midge Anthony
January 11, 2022
Thanks for all that you did for me Dad..Rest in peace until we meet again. Love you.
Michael
Family
January 11, 2022
