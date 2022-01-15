Menu
Ruth E. Calandro
Ruth E. Calandro

AUBURN - Our beloved Ruth E. Calandro, 82, of Auburn, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Loretto Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Ruth was the daughter of the late Reynolds and Irene Logue.

She worked with the family business Calandro Produce for many years. She enjoyed baking her Italian cookies, quilting, spending time with family and friends, and going to the casino. Ruth also enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her husband Joe where they would also get to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Calandro, Jr.; children: Joseph Calandro III and his wife Diane, Michael Calandro and his wife Mary, Jeanne Campagnola, John Calandro, Lori Zamniak and her husband Todd; 10 grandchildren: Joey, Christopher, Elizabeth, Nicole, Trenton, Trevor, Maxwell, Mitchell, Nora and Gerald; three great-grandchildren: Natalie, Luca, Leo.

There will be a funeral service at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.

Contributions may be made to www.stjude.org in memory of Ruth E. Calandro.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe and Diane, so sorry for your loss. Many thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time
Jennifer Case
January 19, 2022
Pete and I send our sincere sympathy for your loss of Ruth. Keep memories of her close to hour heart till you meet again.
Joan Killian
Friend
January 18, 2022
Colandro family...I knew your dad and the mom from my early days and when I went to Sypt. Mary´s School across from the family business. Nice memories. Please accept my prayers for their souls and eternal salvation. Trust God...I am grateful for having known them.
Bill Wade
Friend
January 16, 2022
Joe,Mike,Jeanne and Lori, am so sorry for your loss. Loved all the memories we shared as kids. You're mom was always a blast!!
Liz Bilinski
January 15, 2022
