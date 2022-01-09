Menu
Tammy Lynn Ostrander
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Tammy Lynn Ostrander

WEEDSPORT - Tammy Lynn Ostrander, 56, of Weedsport, passed away at her home on January 6, 2022. Born in Auburn she was the daughter of the late Henry and Sandra (David) Ostrander.

Tammy's greatest joy in life was her family and the time she spent with them.

She is survived by three sons: Kevin, Joseph, Kyle (Brittney) Ostrander; grandchildren: Landen, Emma and Lily; brothers: Eric (Terry), David (Paula), Ron (Kathy) and Henry Ostrander; her best friend and significant other of 21 years, Charles Askew; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private service will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Langham Funeral Home with a Spring burial in Soule Cemetery.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for Tammy's family.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Service
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
So sorry for your loss. I work with Charles
Tammy Green
January 10, 2022
Sorry for your loss Joe Kevin Kathy. Ron may she rest in piece
Rick Bracy
January 9, 2022
