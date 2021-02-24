Thomas "TC" C. Weston

PORT BYRON - Thomas "TC" C. Weston, 71 of Port Byron, passed away peacefully, February 21, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Tommy was a life resident of Port Byron. He was the son of Eleanor (Wyckoff) and Royce Weston.

Tommy was a graduate of Port Byron High School, Class of 1967. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served eight years on the U.S.S. F.D. Roosevelt. Upon discharge, he returned to his hometown and worked for the family owned business, the Port Byron Telephone Company, until retirement. Tommy was an avid Yankee and NASCAR fan.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Patricia (Feneck) Weston; his daughter, Samantha (Weston) Cottrell and son, Jason C. Weston; his mother, Eleanor (Wyckoff); Weston; his siblings: Alan (Robin), Margaret (Dennis), Davis, Paul (Della), and James (Paula); his grandchildren: Weston Thomas Cottrell, Allison and Christopher Weston; also survived by his sisters-in-law: Anne Surber, Bev Kuczek, Debbie (Ike) Bouse; and several nieces and nephews that he adored. He was predeceased by his father, Royce C. Weston. Tommy will be sadly missed by his four-legged companion Grizzly, his golden retriever.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., with COVID-19 guidelines in place, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A private service for family will be held following calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Byron Fire Department. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.