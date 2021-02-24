Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas C. "TC" Weston
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Thomas "TC" C. Weston

PORT BYRON - Thomas "TC" C. Weston, 71 of Port Byron, passed away peacefully, February 21, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Tommy was a life resident of Port Byron. He was the son of Eleanor (Wyckoff) and Royce Weston.

Tommy was a graduate of Port Byron High School, Class of 1967. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served eight years on the U.S.S. F.D. Roosevelt. Upon discharge, he returned to his hometown and worked for the family owned business, the Port Byron Telephone Company, until retirement. Tommy was an avid Yankee and NASCAR fan.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Patricia (Feneck) Weston; his daughter, Samantha (Weston) Cottrell and son, Jason C. Weston; his mother, Eleanor (Wyckoff); Weston; his siblings: Alan (Robin), Margaret (Dennis), Davis, Paul (Della), and James (Paula); his grandchildren: Weston Thomas Cottrell, Allison and Christopher Weston; also survived by his sisters-in-law: Anne Surber, Bev Kuczek, Debbie (Ike) Bouse; and several nieces and nephews that he adored. He was predeceased by his father, Royce C. Weston. Tommy will be sadly missed by his four-legged companion Grizzly, his golden retriever.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., with COVID-19 guidelines in place, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A private service for family will be held following calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Byron Fire Department. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the Weston family.
Mark Malvaso
February 28, 2021
My sincere condolences. We had a lot of fun together and I will miss seeing him at "the barn"
Patrick Thomas
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry to read of Tom´s passing. He was such a nice man. I worked at the PB Telephone Company for almost 20 years and never say him upset. His friends and family will miss him. My thoughts and prayers are with the Weston family.
Alice Conley
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tommy's passing. Our condolences to the Weston family
Richard Tonzi
February 25, 2021
I am very sorry Patty.
Lois Terino Gray
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Tom. If there is anything you need, please call.
Darlene Smith
February 24, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Weston family. We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very difficult time.
Lisa Winters
February 24, 2021
Patty, I am so sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to you at this very difficult time.
KAREN OHORA
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results