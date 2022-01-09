Willard G. Schwarting

Nov. 26, 1933 - Jan. 3, 2022

SPRINGPORT - Willard Glenn Schwarting, 88, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home "Locust Knoll" in the Town of Springport.

Willard was born in Syracuse, NY on November 26, 1933, son of William Henry, Sr. and Clara Mey Schwarting.

Will was a graduate of Solvay High School. He attended Cornell University and graduated in 1955 with a degree in Agriculture.

Will met the love of his life, Jean Emory and married on June 25, 1955. Will and Jean resided in Orange, VA, East Aurora, NY and Weedsport, NY prior to moving to Springport in 1974.

He enjoyed country living and was kept busy with a small farm of cows, goats, chickens, rabbits, dogs and cats.

Most recently Will loved to talk about the bee hives on their property and certainly enjoyed sharing the honey.

Will worked for GLF and managed the Agway eggPlant in Weedsport.

Will started Repco Industries in which he enjoyed meeting and gaining lifelong friendships.

He loved to talk with his friends through many calls on his flip phone. Will's volunteering in the community was legendary. He was always willing to lend a hand and a voice to those in need. Will enjoyed his time being involved with numerous clubs, boards, organizations, and committees.

Surviving are his wife Jean; and their children: Bonnie (Wayne) Hoskins of Auburn, Cheryl Schwarting of Oneonta, Wendee (Mark) Wilson of Irondequoit

and Barry (Patty) Schwarting of Union Springs; grandchildren: Aaron (Liz) Hoskins, Erica Cramer, Bryce (Katie) Talbert, Chad Talbert, Dustin Talbert, Geoffrey Wilson, Alex Wilson, and Amelia Schwarting; great-grandchildren: Brody, Paige, Reese, Kip, Ava, Isabelle; brother Fred (Debby) Schwarting of Weedsport; and many nieces and nephews.

Will was predeceased by a beloved son Glenn Schwarting, his parents William and Clara Mey Schwarting, brothers William and Lee Schwarting and aunt Grace and uncle Stephen Mey.

Private services for the immediate family were held at Farrell's Funeral Service, 84 South St., Auburn with Pastor Harry Dow officiating. Interment was in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springport.

The omission of flowers is requested with memorial donations being remembered to: Shriners Boston Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 - Attn: Development Office

Thank you to those that have helped make Will's days at home more comfortable.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.