Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willard G. Schwarting
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Solvay High School
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

Willard G. Schwarting

Nov. 26, 1933 - Jan. 3, 2022

SPRINGPORT - Willard Glenn Schwarting, 88, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home "Locust Knoll" in the Town of Springport.

Willard was born in Syracuse, NY on November 26, 1933, son of William Henry, Sr. and Clara Mey Schwarting.

Will was a graduate of Solvay High School. He attended Cornell University and graduated in 1955 with a degree in Agriculture.

Will met the love of his life, Jean Emory and married on June 25, 1955. Will and Jean resided in Orange, VA, East Aurora, NY and Weedsport, NY prior to moving to Springport in 1974.

He enjoyed country living and was kept busy with a small farm of cows, goats, chickens, rabbits, dogs and cats.

Most recently Will loved to talk about the bee hives on their property and certainly enjoyed sharing the honey.

Will worked for GLF and managed the Agway eggPlant in Weedsport.

Will started Repco Industries in which he enjoyed meeting and gaining lifelong friendships.

He loved to talk with his friends through many calls on his flip phone. Will's volunteering in the community was legendary. He was always willing to lend a hand and a voice to those in need. Will enjoyed his time being involved with numerous clubs, boards, organizations, and committees.

Surviving are his wife Jean; and their children: Bonnie (Wayne) Hoskins of Auburn, Cheryl Schwarting of Oneonta, Wendee (Mark) Wilson of Irondequoit

and Barry (Patty) Schwarting of Union Springs; grandchildren: Aaron (Liz) Hoskins, Erica Cramer, Bryce (Katie) Talbert, Chad Talbert, Dustin Talbert, Geoffrey Wilson, Alex Wilson, and Amelia Schwarting; great-grandchildren: Brody, Paige, Reese, Kip, Ava, Isabelle; brother Fred (Debby) Schwarting of Weedsport; and many nieces and nephews.

Will was predeceased by a beloved son Glenn Schwarting, his parents William and Clara Mey Schwarting, brothers William and Lee Schwarting and aunt Grace and uncle Stephen Mey.

Private services for the immediate family were held at Farrell's Funeral Service, 84 South St., Auburn with Pastor Harry Dow officiating. Interment was in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springport.

The omission of flowers is requested with memorial donations being remembered to: Shriners Boston Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 - Attn: Development Office

Thank you to those that have helped make Will's days at home more comfortable.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Dear Jean and family, I am so sorry to learn of Will´s passing. I smile every time I recall lunches at Ann´s Family Resturant. Will´s humor, kindness brightened my day. As did the whole lunch group that met on Fridays. May memories help with healing. Peace.
Ruth Bishop
January 15, 2022
So sorry to hear of Will´s passing. He was a friendly man and I enjoyed the time I spent with him. I know my Dad did too.
Doug Wood
January 11, 2022
Our dad, Dave Wood, spent many happy hours with Will, volunteering for Hospice to deliver beds and equipment to patients in Hospice in our area. Dad also played the organ for the beloved Methodist Church at Half Acres. He often spoke of Will's wonderful commitment to his community and his church. Will, his wife and Glenn were a big part of Dad's life when he and Mom lived in Auburn.
Pat Kinney
January 11, 2022
My sympathies to the Schwarting family. Will was a pleasure to work for, never had a bad word and always a smile and a laugh
Steve VanOrman
January 11, 2022
Our sincere thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the whole family
Jeff and Reggie Foster
Friend
January 11, 2022
Thinking of Will's family during this difficult time. We couldn't have asked for a better neighbor. He will be missed.
Craig & Debbie Foster
January 10, 2022
Very sorry to hear of your dad's passing. He was such a nice man. The last time I saw your parents was at a MGR function and he remembered me and we chatted for a while. He had the kindest eyes. Rip, sir. Condolences and prayers for strength for your loss.
Holly (Hickox) Mosher
Friend
January 10, 2022
Jean. I just heard about Wills passing. I was surprised because I thought was going to be around for a longer time. I am in Florida now for the winter and soon to have a birthday to be 94 years old. Will was always and you too was a favorite of mine. Over the years he was on my favorite list and he often was happy helpful in providing me with some customers. As we grow older our friends lists shrinks and a lot of old memories and thoughts are lost. I do hope you are well and know that I will miss Will and hope he is at peace now. Larry Gray xoxoxo
Lawrence Gray
Friend
January 10, 2022
Dear Jean and family, My sincere sympathy goes out to all of you.....we lost a very good man.....and a busy one! Yes he and you Jean did so much for our community and I thank you. Remembering Kiwanis, Genetaska, Camp Columbus, E. John Gavrias , BOCES, and best of all dear Glenn. That is just a few of his many contributions. That was the perfect picture of Willie too ...loved it. My love to you all, Barbara Irish Smith [email protected]
Barbara Smith
Friend
January 9, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to all! Will was a very special man... kind, generous and true. We were lucky to have known him
Nick & Lisa Mercado
Friend
January 9, 2022
We lost a good Elk and friend when we lost Willard. May God be with you all at this most difficult time and also with with him. Enjoy and cherish your memories. Remember his love for you and that will keep him close to your hearts. What a great friend he was to so many of us. God Bless you all and God Bless Willard. He will truly be missed by us both. To Our Absent Member. Love and Prayers to all Fritz and Phyllis Allen
Phyllis Allen
January 9, 2022
We were sadden to hear of the passing of our good brother Willard. God Bless Willard and his family at this most difficult time. "The tablets of our brother we write upon the sand ~ their virtues upon the Tablets of Love and Memory." Gone from our lodge but not from our hearts. Prayers for our absent member ~ prayers for Willard and his family and for his lodge of Elks. Auburn Elks Lodge #474
Auburn Elks Lodge #474
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results