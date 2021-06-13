Menu
William "Randy" Eckert
FUNERAL HOME
Mathewson-Forani Funeral Home, Inc.
206 Kinne St
East Syracuse, NY

William "Randy" Eckert

May 31, 1941 - May 30, 2021

William "Randy" Eckert, born May 31, 1941, entered into the arms of Jesus on May 30, 2021.

A graduate of Cato-Meridian. He retired from Gould Pumps in Seneca Falls. Randy was a very talented builder who had the nickname McGyver from his friends because of his talent.

He was a true family man who dearly loved his wife Judy (Christopher) of 56 years. He also leaves a wonderful daughter, Teri (Eric) Martin of Fulton; grandchildren: Seth, and Ethan (Gabrielle) Fordham, Isabell and Braeden Martin.

His son Todd (Stacey) was his best friend; grandchildren are Alisha (Jamie) Northrup, Alexaundria (Eric Cornell), Brandon (Anna) and Kaleb; three great grandchildren: Brynlee Cornell, Jace and Carter Northrup; his sister, Nancy Downing of Pennellville; and a brother David (Teresa) of Edmonds, WA; many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at New Horizon Baptist Church, 8505 South St. Rd., Port Byron, NY 13140 on June 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
New Horizon Baptist Church
8505 South St. Rd., Port Byron, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Mathewson-Forani Funeral Home, Inc.
We were so very sorry to hear about Randy's home going but we rejoice with you now knowing he is with our precious Lord & Savior . Our thoughts & prayers are with you & the family at this most difficult time. Love, Steve & Lorrie
Steve & Lorrie Yonker & Family
Friend
June 15, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss.
Frank and Luisa Giacona
Friend
June 13, 2021
