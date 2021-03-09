William McGrath Martin

AUBURN - William McGrath Martin, of Auburn, NY, died peacefully on March 6, 2021 at age 84. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Vivenzio) Alger. They shared 29 years of marriage together.

Bill was born in Auburn in 1936 to Jane Agnes (McGrath) and James Francis Martin. Bill was a proud member of the Auburn Fire Department and an active member of the retirees. The passion of his life was working together with fellow firefighters and friends raising money for charities.

In the special community that men like Bill live in, their friendship is their wealth; and their currency is the good works they do for each other and their community. For more than ten years, he helped organize the annual Miller High Life Home Run Derby for Muscular Dystrophy; helped organize the annual Utopia Club Golf Tournament for various charities; and helped organize the annual Spaghetti Dinner for the Heart Fund for Auburn Firefighters. He was a lifetime member of the Utopia Club; a former member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians; and past president of the Auburn Retired Firefighters.

Beloved father of: Jacqueline Gerding, Suzanne Dolezal, William Martin, Elaine Martin and Paul Martin; loving brother of Jane McGrath (deceased), James Martin (deceased), Mary Dann and Gerard Martin; also survived by nine grandchildren; three stepchildren: Ann Alger, Don Alger and Alan Alger; many dear nieces and nephews; and the true great love of his life: his many friends.

We are extremely grateful for all the love, prayers and support over the last year. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Auburn Fire Department and the staff and volunteers at Matthew House for the dignity and respect shown to Bill that will never be forgotten.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary's Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, Clark Street, Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers please consider the Auburn Retired Firefighters, P.O. Box 1206, Auburn, NY 13021 or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY in memory of Billy.

We ask that respect be given to COVID-19 regulations as we say goodbye to our dear friend Billy.

