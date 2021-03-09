Menu
William McGrath Martin
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

William McGrath Martin

AUBURN - William McGrath Martin, of Auburn, NY, died peacefully on March 6, 2021 at age 84. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Vivenzio) Alger. They shared 29 years of marriage together.

Bill was born in Auburn in 1936 to Jane Agnes (McGrath) and James Francis Martin. Bill was a proud member of the Auburn Fire Department and an active member of the retirees. The passion of his life was working together with fellow firefighters and friends raising money for charities.

In the special community that men like Bill live in, their friendship is their wealth; and their currency is the good works they do for each other and their community. For more than ten years, he helped organize the annual Miller High Life Home Run Derby for Muscular Dystrophy; helped organize the annual Utopia Club Golf Tournament for various charities; and helped organize the annual Spaghetti Dinner for the Heart Fund for Auburn Firefighters. He was a lifetime member of the Utopia Club; a former member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians; and past president of the Auburn Retired Firefighters.

Beloved father of: Jacqueline Gerding, Suzanne Dolezal, William Martin, Elaine Martin and Paul Martin; loving brother of Jane McGrath (deceased), James Martin (deceased), Mary Dann and Gerard Martin; also survived by nine grandchildren; three stepchildren: Ann Alger, Don Alger and Alan Alger; many dear nieces and nephews; and the true great love of his life: his many friends.

We are extremely grateful for all the love, prayers and support over the last year. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Auburn Fire Department and the staff and volunteers at Matthew House for the dignity and respect shown to Bill that will never be forgotten.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary's Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, Clark Street, Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers please consider the Auburn Retired Firefighters, P.O. Box 1206, Auburn, NY 13021 or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY in memory of Billy.

We ask that respect be given to COVID-19 regulations as we say goodbye to our dear friend Billy.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree in memory of William Martin.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Mary's Church
Clark Street, Auburn, NY
Mar
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Church
Clark Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
So sad to lose my wonderful neighbor. We used to chat about everything-I used to offer him dinner and he would always reply that he was a bologna sandwich kind of guy. He will be missed.
Joelle Cabal Vitale
March 18, 2021
Dick and I are still in Florida and will not be able to attend services for Bill and Mary Ann. We extend our condolences to the families. They will be missed by the Auburn community. Rest In Peace Bill and Mary Ann.
Mary Ann and Dick Dickson
March 14, 2021
My dad and Bill were two peas in a pod! Great friends and firefighters. He will be missed by all who knew him. RIP my friend.
Shari Delaney
March 10, 2021
Bill was one in a million. He and my dad were good friends and fellow firefighters. Trips to watch the Phillies come to mind. RIP Billy Martin
Debby McCormick
March 10, 2021
Billy was my cousin. If you ever had a problem or was in need of a friend he was there. I will miss him but he is at peace.
Carole Bianco.
March 9, 2021
Bill was a wonderful man and I know he and MaryAnne will be missed. Always had a joke or a story to make me laugh when I would visit.
Cathy Fedigan
March 9, 2021
Sorry for lost of BIlly Martin always took time to play catch at the old engine three on Clark st will be remember
Chuck Adams
March 9, 2021
The Enitre Auburn Rehab Team
March 9, 2021
On behalf of the family of Captain Jim Monahan, may you rest in peace!!
Kathleen Monahan
March 9, 2021
Bill was a true gentleman. We will miss his kindness and warm smile. Rest In Peace Uncle.
Greg and Kirsten Dann
March 9, 2021
Deepest sympathy. Prayers to you.
Joseph A Vivenzio Jr
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bill. As part of the Burt Ave neighborhood in the 70's, I can reflect on many humorous events. Great Man.
CARL PETROSINO
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results