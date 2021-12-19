Martin Edward Decker, affectionately known as Ed, was called home by his Lord and Savior on August 24, 2021 at the age of 63 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Ed was born in Manhattan, KS to Martin and Corrine Decker. The family moved to Kendall Park New Jersey. He received his Bachelor of Science in National Resource Management from Rutgers University and a dual master degree in Business Administration and International Management from Arizona State University and the American Graduate School of International Management.

He was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army. He achieved the rank of Captain, Chief Artillery Officer and was awarded the Army Achievement Medal and two Army Commendation Medals.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents. He was dearly loved by his wife, Ilene Mezza Decker, his siblings, Kenneth O (Barbara) Decker, Barbara Decker, and Sarah (Rick) Vaccaro, many beloved nieces and nephews and many loyal and caring friends.

Ed was a gun enthusiast and an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He will be remembered for his wit, intelligence, and love of life. His loving heart, generosity and kindness were bright beacons for all to see and feel.

Military Memorial Services will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter Rhode Island at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Martin Deckers Endowed Scholarship at Rutgers University is suggested.

Checks are payable to "Rutgers University Foundation" for the "Martin Deckers Endowed Scholarship" and can be sent to:

Rutgers University Foundation

PO Box 193

New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193

Make a credit card donation via the Rutgers University Foundation secure website: https://support.rutgers.edu/

• Click on the "Give Now" button on the top

• Make a gift to "Other"

• Type "Martin Deckers Endowed Scholarship"

• Make the gift "In Memory of"

• Type "Martin Ed Decker"

