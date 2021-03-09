Robert Fleming Bobbitt, 79, of Flagstaff AZ died February 27, 2021 after a short but intense struggle with cancer and a long battle with Alzheimer's. Bob was born in Washington D.C in 1942 to the late Thomas F Bobbitt and Iola Bobbitt. He is survived in death by his wife of 57 years, Paris Bobbitt, three children; Becky (Marty) Marchbanks, Beth (Kurt) Geisel, and son Robert Bobbitt; eight grandchildren; Alex, Bill, Sam, Maddie, Abby, Brianna, Kolya, and Lindsey; his siblings; Sylvia (Frank) Ardinger, Michael Bobbitt, and Kenneth Bobbitt, along with several nephews and nieces.

Bob grew up in Northern Virginia and attended McLean High School. He met Paris on a blind date, and they married on September 7, 1963. They lived in a mobile home on the campus of University of Virginia where Bob was attending Engineering School. Paris said that her life began when she met this lighthearted, independent, gregarious, kind, energetic, hardworking outdoorsman.

Bob graduated with honors from UVA Engineering school in 1966. That same year Bob and Paris began a family, and he started a career with Olin Chemical Company.

In 1970, Bob decided to go back to school to become a dentist. He attended University of Maryland School of Dentistry. After graduating in 1974, Bob worked as a dentist for IHS. This took him to Ft. Defiance, AZ and Wolf Point, MT.

Bob and Paris moved to Flagstaff in 1976 and Bob began a private dental practice both in Flagstaff and Tuba City. Bob truly loved and cared for his patients

Bob was very involved in the community. He worked as a Scoutmaster for Bob's Boy Scout Troop. He was a charter member of the Kiwanas Club as well as being an active member of the Elks.

Bob was also an avid hunter and was almost able to complete the North American Super Slam narrowly missing it by a Coues Deer. Alan Edgar and John McLoughlin, along with other friends and family members, spent many hours, weeks and weekends in the outdoors hunting, scouting, and enjoying nature. Bob's love of nature and his knowledge of the outdoors was most evident in his generous philanthropy/support of numerous wildlife conservation causes and organizations.

His lifetime of exploring the world around him never faded. Even in the years when Alzheimer's diminished his memory, he would remind us daily

"It sure is a beautiful day"!

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in memory of Robert Bobbitt to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org). Service size is limited due to Covid restrictions; Please join via Zoom at Meeting ID: 711 602 6272, and Passcode: Bobbitt