Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Bobbitt
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Robert Fleming Bobbitt, 79, of Flagstaff AZ died February 27, 2021 after a short but intense struggle with cancer and a long battle with Alzheimer's. Bob was born in Washington D.C in 1942 to the late Thomas F Bobbitt and Iola Bobbitt. He is survived in death by his wife of 57 years, Paris Bobbitt, three children; Becky (Marty) Marchbanks, Beth (Kurt) Geisel, and son Robert Bobbitt; eight grandchildren; Alex, Bill, Sam, Maddie, Abby, Brianna, Kolya, and Lindsey; his siblings; Sylvia (Frank) Ardinger, Michael Bobbitt, and Kenneth Bobbitt, along with several nephews and nieces.

Bob grew up in Northern Virginia and attended McLean High School. He met Paris on a blind date, and they married on September 7, 1963. They lived in a mobile home on the campus of University of Virginia where Bob was attending Engineering School. Paris said that her life began when she met this lighthearted, independent, gregarious, kind, energetic, hardworking outdoorsman.

Bob graduated with honors from UVA Engineering school in 1966. That same year Bob and Paris began a family, and he started a career with Olin Chemical Company.

In 1970, Bob decided to go back to school to become a dentist. He attended University of Maryland School of Dentistry. After graduating in 1974, Bob worked as a dentist for IHS. This took him to Ft. Defiance, AZ and Wolf Point, MT.

Bob and Paris moved to Flagstaff in 1976 and Bob began a private dental practice both in Flagstaff and Tuba City. Bob truly loved and cared for his patients

Bob was very involved in the community. He worked as a Scoutmaster for Bob's Boy Scout Troop. He was a charter member of the Kiwanas Club as well as being an active member of the Elks.

Bob was also an avid hunter and was almost able to complete the North American Super Slam narrowly missing it by a Coues Deer. Alan Edgar and John McLoughlin, along with other friends and family members, spent many hours, weeks and weekends in the outdoors hunting, scouting, and enjoying nature. Bob's love of nature and his knowledge of the outdoors was most evident in his generous philanthropy/support of numerous wildlife conservation causes and organizations.

His lifetime of exploring the world around him never faded. Even in the years when Alzheimer's diminished his memory, he would remind us daily

"It sure is a beautiful day"!

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in memory of Robert Bobbitt to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org). Service size is limited due to Covid restrictions; Please join via Zoom at Meeting ID: 711 602 6272, and Passcode: Bobbitt


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
AZ
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Peri. Sorry to hear of Bob's passing. I have many wonderful memories from college days, including visits to his house during short school breaks, attending the Newport Jazz Festival and sinking him during a couple of canoe trips. I wish only the best for the Bobbitt family going forward.
James G. O'Neill
March 30, 2021
How sad to hear of the passing of a dear friend, Bob. Thank you Peri and Bob for many years of great memories! Words can not explain how excited the Keltons would get when we would plan our family meetings in Flagstaff, Tucson, Mexico or Roseville. Love Ron and Judy
Ron and Judy Kelton
March 13, 2021
Louisa Witten & Shirley Price
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss....he was a nice man, and a great dentist.....my husband and I moved to Flagstaff in 1976 and he was the dentist we selected....continued until he retired.....RIP Dr. Bobbitt
Deniece Stephens
March 13, 2021
I was honored to photograph the Bobbitt family over the years and still remember Mr. Bobbitt's impressive hunting trophies vividly. He will be missed by everyone who knew him I am sure.
James Harris
March 11, 2021
I was very saddened by the loss of Dr Bobbitt. He was my first permanent dentist employer when his office was by the old hospital My family and me have fond memories especially of a trip to Lake Powell. He was a kind man, muc beloved by his patients, family and friends. My heart goes out to Peri, Becky, Beth, Bobby and their families.
Ellen Grabarek
March 11, 2021
Dennis and Pat Kuzma
March 11, 2021
This is a notice I didn't want to see. Godspeed Bob, for Perry and the family,"Fair winds and following seas". John
John McLaughlin
March 10, 2021
Sam and Linda Harmon
March 10, 2021
My sincere sympathy to all of the Bobbitt family.
Karen George (Papin)
March 10, 2021
Peri, heartfelt condolences and love sent your way. You and Bob were a beautiful couple who raised a wonderful family. Much love cousin
Mary and Jim Finn
March 9, 2021
Joe the kids snd I were sad to hear of Bob´s passing. We will remember all of the Bobbitt events we celebrated together! RIP Bob Sr.
Szalkiewicz Family
March 9, 2021
We were so sad to read of Bob's passing. We will always remember our many evenings of bridge and also the room with all of Bob's trophies. Kay
Kay & Ron Pitt
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results