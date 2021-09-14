Dean Darrell Hahn

Dean Darrell Hahn, 90 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born on December 12, 1930 in Beatrice to William "John" and Anna (Seitz) Hahn. Dean attended grade school at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Plymouth High School through 9th grade. He got a job driving trucks for Mike Kessner hauling livestock at the age of 16. On December 12, 1951, he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California where he received his training in the infantry and earned his sharp shooter medal. Dean was honorably discharged on December 2, 1953 and remained in the reserves until December 11, 1959. After returning home, he was employed at Beatrice Concrete Company where he worked for 53 years. Dean married Eileen Weichel and had two children, Michael and DeLaine. After Eileen's death, he married Delores Hinz on March 20th, 1965 and they had two boys, Stacey and Nick. Dean was a member of the Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the American Legion in Plymouth and enjoyed working with metal in his spare time, cutting out animal and birds and making small windmills.

Dean is survived by his wife, Delores; children, Michael and wife Deneta, DeLaine Grummert and husband Donald, both of Plymouth, Stacey and wife Donna of Wilber, Nick of Plymouth; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Eldean Robertson of Beatrice, Shirley Littell of Columbia, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Elaine Hahn of Fairbury, Pauline Rotzin of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Robert Wiess of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Eileen; brothers, Donald and Dale; brothers-in-law, Marvin Robertson, Jerry Littell, John Rotzin; sister-in-law, Merline Wiess; nephews, Dennis Hahn, Darren Rotzin, Thomas Rotzin; and parents-in-law, Fred and Mary Hinz.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Marilyn Hasemann officiating. Inurnment with military rites by the United States Marine Corps and Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the American Legion will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the American Legion in Plymouth in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.