Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dean Darrell Hahn
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Dean Darrell Hahn

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Marilyn Hasemann officiating. Inurnment with military rites by the United States Marine Corps and Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the American Legion will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book was available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the American Legion in Plymouth in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.