Esther Maxine Schimenti

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Casual attire is suggested. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 4 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.