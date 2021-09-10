Glenn Ideus

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Heather Brown officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church basement on Saturday. Burial will be at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with Lyle Jurgens and Kurt Wallman in charge.