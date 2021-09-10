Menu
Glenn Ideus
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Glenn Ideus

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Heather Brown officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church basement on Saturday. Burial will be at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with Lyle Jurgens and Kurt Wallman in charge.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1116 N. 19th Steet, Beatrice, NE
Sep
10
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Sep
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
rural Pickrell, NE
Sep
11
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
rural Pickrell, NE
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
rural Pickrell, NE
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Livestreamed on the church's Facebook page
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
