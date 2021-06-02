Jean Armstrong Shalla

Jean Armstrong Shalla, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 in Beatrice. She was born in the Odell Hospital on August 23, 1932 to Andrew and Flo (Wilson) Armstrong. She lived on a form north of Odell, attended country school, Friendship Country School, and graduated from Odell High School in 1950. Jean taught country school from 1950 to 1951. She married Lester Shalla on July 1, 1951 while he was in the Navy. They lived in Oakland, CA, Bremerton, WA, and San Diego, CA. After Les finished his Navy service in 1955, they moved to a farm east of Krider. Jean loved to crochet, sew, and work on the farm with her husband. Jean also worked at the Wymore Good Samaritan Home for 16 years. She was a P.E.O member for 50 years in Chapter Q and a member of the Wymore United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Les; daughters, Debbie Jackson and husband Roger of Wymore, Joy Shalla Glenn of Lincoln, Amy Gerdes of Lincoln, and Teri Sefrna and special friend Eric of Lincoln; son, John Shalla and wife Nicole of Wymore; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Flo (Wilson) Armstrong; sisters, Donna (Elwin) Jones, Agnes (Everett) Jones; brother, George (Ethel) Armstrong; sons-in-law, Marvin Sefrna and Michael Glenn; mother and father-in-law, Rosa and John Shalla; sister-in-law, Margaret (Vernon) Vitosh; and great granddaughter, Jennifer Gerdes.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Odell Czech Cemetery. A closed casket visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be live streamed on the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Foundation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jean's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.