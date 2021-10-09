Robert "Robin" Martin Hastings

A memorial service will be held at the DeWitt Methodist Church in DeWitt, NE on October 9th at 2 p.m. Robin's cremains will be interred in Oak Grove Cemetery in DeWitt in the Peters family plot. Memorial gifts may go to Morning Star United Methodist Church in Las Cruces or to the DeWitt Historical Society, 15124 North Blue Ridge Drive, DeWitt, Neb. 68341. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.