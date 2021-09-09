Menu
William Dane "Bill" Petersen
William Dane "Bill" Petersen

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. A visitation was held on Friday, September 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Southern School District/Arbor State Park Track Project or the Barneston Community Center with Betsy Frerichs in charge. Sign Bill's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2021.
Always admired his way of doing his own thing, say Hello to my son Daniel up there. He'd have been proud to know you .
Roni Hagemeier
September 3, 2021
