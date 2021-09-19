Eileen Jeanette Walker

Our Angel got her wings.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mom and Grandmother, Eileen Jeanette Walker, on March 12, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 93.

Mom was born on June 22, 1927 to Roy T. and Harriet M. Young at her uncle's home in Glendive, MT. She was "the baby girl" and was welcomed into a loving family! She had four brothers, Phil, Emmet, Hawley, and Ardell, who always made life interesting and fun. She also had a sister, Mary, who died young, when mom was only 12.

Mom had many good friends and graduated from Dawson County High School in 1946. There she met Robert A. Walker, "Bob", and they were married in June 1946. To this union four children were born: Mary, Patty (deceased), Karin, and Scott.

Mom was not only a great homemaker and mom, but she and Dad played for "Old Time Dances"! Mom played the piano, which she was so good at, even though she was self-taught from the time she was a child. She could sing, too, and learned to read music! Even years later, she would sit down at the old upright and play and sing! Mary was old enough to remember the old songs and most of the words!

Mom was the best and us kids meant the world to her. She had a good sense of humor which she sure needed! She not only talked to us but listened to what we had to say. We learned so much from her!

Mom lived in Glendive, Helena, Great Falls, Miles City, and Billings. She worked at Lunde Optical and Thompson Drug in Miles City and years ago, at Anthony's in Billings. She met many nice people and made many friends throughout her life!

In 2012 Mom moved to Aspen meadows where she had her own apartment in Assisted Living. She loved it there-great people, good care, and still some independence!

In 2015 Mom was moved to the Nursing Home where she had to adjust to sharing a small room. She didn't let it get her down and stayed positive and in good spirits!

In 2018 Mom was named "Queen of Aspen Meadows!" We were so proud! Thankfully, Mom had a wonderful roommate when Covid hit! Mom never got Covid, but we truly feel that the Covid Restrictions and in particular, the isolation away from her family, really hurt Mom. She was so devoted to us, and we know she died of a broken heart.

Mom was predeceased by her parents and siblings; an infant grandson, Cody Zebedee in 1982; and Bob in 2004.

Survivors: Children: Mary ("Zeke") Thoreson of Billings, Karin (Reg) Zebedee of Carstairs, Alberta, Canada, and Robert S. "Scott" (DeEtta) Walker of Colorado Springs; Grandchildren: Deana (Lance) Hart of Laurel, and Cale (Amanda) Zebedee of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Great-Grandchildren: Taylor Hart and Logan Hart.

You'll always be with us, Mom.

Thank you, Jean, for watching over Mom and all that you did. We thank Stillwater Hospice for all you did for Mom and your support.

We also thank those who truly cared about Mom and gave her good care. "A Celebration of Life" will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave, on Sept, 24 at 10 am.