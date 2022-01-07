Menu
John Ingvald Fredlund
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022

John Ingvald Fredlund

John Fredlund was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He was born on Jan. 16, 1953, in Williston, North Dakota, to Josephine and Vernon Fredlund. The youngest of three, he had two older sisters. He spent his early years playing with a wonderful gaggle of neighborhood boys, all of whom were life-long friends. He loved and played baseball (a catcher), as well as other sports throughout his school days.

From Williston, John moved with his family to Tyler, Texas, then to Anchorage, Alaska, and finally to Billings, where he graduated from Senior High School in 1971. He maintained contact with so many of his friends from childhood, college, as well as friends he met throughout life. His ability to connect with people was legendary.

John attended the University of Montana and graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a degree in journalism. After college he found his way, traveling the country. He worked as a logger in Alaska, a carpenter in Washington state, and wrote for a Seattle newspaper. He loved the hardscrabble work of building and being outside and was a gifted writer. He moved back to Billings and began learning the oil business, mentored by his father Vernon.

He met his wife Bess in Billings, in the freezing winter of 1980. Returning from a pheasant hunt, John stopped at the house of some friends to offer the bird for supper. Bess, who happened to be visiting from Los Angeles, answered the door. "I don't know how to cook any of that stuff," she said, "But I'll go out to dinner with you." They did and fell in love. They were married shortly after in California, a famous wedding that remains one of the family's fondest memories. Their marriage of 41 years was filled with love, warmth, family, friends, and happiness (and an occasional growl). Two kids, Beau and Paige, made John a proud father.

John involved himself in his children's lives as a thoughtful and dedicated coach. In winter, even when his business was at a crawl, he made sure the family was equipped to ski, and drove them weekly up to Red Lodge, where the family skied and nurtured a deep appreciation for the Beartooth mountains-especially his son, Beau. Beyond his work as a petroleum landman, he kept many hobbies dear to him. Sports (baseball, football, and basketball), music (jazz, in particular), movies (especially old classics), walking, reading the newspaper (WSJ), reading books (history, biography, essays, and anything by Tom Wolfe) and supporting the arts (alongside his wife.) He was a marvelous cook, and we will miss his steaks, spaghetti, black-eyed peas, beef stew and infamous gravy. His passions made his life full, rich, and intellectually diverse. He was proud of our country and was a man of devoted faith.

In 2016, John was diagnosed with stage 4 salivary gland cancer. He had survived a previous bout of aggressive throat cancer treatment and took on the new diagnosis with fortitude and hope. In the five years since, he kept living, kept adding to the encyclopedic knowledge of his passions, kept nurturing a love for his family, and joyfully welcomed three grandchildren to his arms. He held steady for as long as he could, and when it overwhelmed him, he went courageously. He died at home in the early hours of Jan. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family, supported in spirit by all his friends.

John was preceded in death by his father Vernon Fredlund, his mother Josephine Chesarek Fredlund, and his sister Edwina Fredlund Traverso. He is survived by his wife Bess Snyder Fredlund, his son Beau Fredlund (Emily Kipp), his daughter Paige Hunter (Zach), his grandchildren Josephine, Moses, and Rosemary Hunter, his sister Mitzi Vorachek (Jim), and his nieces Laura Vorachek and Joanna Austin and family.

John was a beloved human being. He leaves a legacy of love for us all.

A celebration of John's life will be held in June. In lieu of gifts, please strike up your favorite music and raise a glass.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 7, 2022.
Connie I am so sorry to hear of John's passing, my thoughts and love are with you ! Mary
Mary Daniels Johnson
Other
March 2, 2022
Bess, Beau, Paige and Family, We are so sorry to hear about John's passing. What a beautiful and thoughtful memorial message you wrote about John. It would have been great to get to know him better--such an interesting and lovely man that I know you will all miss tremendously. John's legacy runs wide and deep and we send our heartfelt condolences to you all. Love, Theresa, Mark and Arie
Theresa Ross Keuning
March 1, 2022
My sincere prayers and condolences to John's family. I'm from and currently live in Tyler, and I remember John from our childhood days. We were in the same grade in elementary and junior high and played baseball together. Though we lost touch after he moved away and never reconnected, all of my memories of John were happy memories. I've also been a landman for the better part of 45 years, and regret not knowing John was a landman as well. I will certainly raise a glass and play some music in his memory very soon. Again, I'm very sorry for you loss.
Kerry L. Lowry
January 13, 2022
john we will you so much good to see you at the class reunion thanks steve clark
steve clark
School
January 11, 2022
Our hearts go out to Bess and the family. John was always a handsome and easy going guy. I liked him the moment I met him back in 1970. I remember John´s wry sideways smile. I am so sad that we won´t be sharing any more emails. It was always such a pleasure to connect with him. Bess and Mitzi, accept our heartfelt condolences, Daniel and Laura.
Daniel Traverso
January 10, 2022
My husband and I know John through his sister Mitzi Vorachek. He was special to and loved by Mitzi, her husband Jim, and their two daughters Laura and Joanna. He and his extended family enjoyed a happy and caring life.
Kay and Scott Armstrong
January 9, 2022
Bess & familly - I was so sorry to read of John's death & am so glad I had the chance to visit with him at our reunion last summer. I had no idea that his cancer had returned in 2016. Sending love to all - Suzanne
SUZANNE MADDEN
Friend
January 8, 2022
Dear Bess and family - My day was saddened when I read about John´s passing. Having moved to Boise over 5 years ago, I wasn´t aware of his latest health challenge. I always appreciated John´s ability to think - even when he might be taking an opposing position and challenging mine. He seemed to be one of those multitalented people who could successfully take on a wide range of challenges. John was one of those people who, even if you don´t know them very well, you never forget them. May memories of happier times help you through this time.
Dennis Hall
Work
January 7, 2022
John will be deeply missed by his friends. He lived valiantly to the end!
Leslie Blair
Friend
January 7, 2022
Sending loving thoughts and prayers to all of you for the loss of your beloved John. His kind smile is a memory that will forever warm our hearts.
Shelley, Larry, John, Nick & Marissa Van Atta
Friend
January 7, 2022
