Katie Sunshine
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Katie (Bauer) Sunshine

Katie (Bauer) Sunshine passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2021 in Memphis, TN. She was born on July 2, 1974.

She is survived by her parents Wayne and Laurie Bauer, her fiancé Shane Garrett and his son Rock, her brothers Todd (Sally) Bauer and Michael Bauer, her sister Lexi (Hunter) White, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Jean & Jim Dickson, Robert Downs, Ferdinand and Leoma Bauer.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr., Billings, MT. Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to view the full obituary.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Faith Evangelical Church
3145 Sweet Water Dr., Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
