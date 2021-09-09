Leo E. Chase

Leo E. Chase, 79 passed away on Thursday August 26, 2021 in Billings, Montana at The Springs at Grand Park assisted living. Per Leo's request cremation has taken place. A Life Tribute Service will take place on Saturday September 11th, 2021 at 10 A.M. at Silha funeral Home in Glendive, Montana with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating. Interment will be in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Leo was born on Oct. 7, 1941 in Omaha, NE to Vernon and Florence Chase. He and his twin brother, Lee joined their half brother and sister Bud and Louise. The family moved to the Waterbury, NE area before moving to South Sioux City. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1959. He attended Morningside College before joining the CB&Q railroad (later the BN and BNSF). He worked his way from being a fireman on a coal locomotive all the way to shop superintendent. His travels took him to Lincoln, NE; Hannibal, MO; Burlington, IA; Seattle, WA and finally to Glendive, MT where he retired as shop superintendent in 1997 completing a 37 year career with the railroad.

At the beginning of his career, he met the love of his life, Mary Jean Bland of Sioux City, IA. They were married on Sept. 7, 1963 and celebrated 46 years of marriage before she passed away in 2010. To their union, three children were born: Matt, Mark and Mary.

Leo's hobbies included bowling, golfing, puttering around the house, and watching his Seattle Mariners.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, wife and siblings.

He is survived by his sons, Matt (Michaelene) of Ankeny, IA; Mark of Mountlake Terrace. WA: and daughter Mary of Glendive, MT. He is survived by five grandchildren- Kim (Garrett), Ashley (Frank), Kayla (Jaime), Christopher and Ryleigh and three great grandchildren, Jack, Drake and Jaiden. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many friends and former co-workers.

